12/23/25: Overcast Evening and Cool at 65°F with Light Drizzle Earlier Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 64.6°F with overcast skies and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 66.9°F with a low of 55.6°F. Winds peaked at 11.6 mph and there was a light drizzle, although the chance of precipitation was low at 22%. No substantial rainfall occurred.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 61.7°F under continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds will decrease to a maximum of 7.9 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 9% throughout the evening.
Residents should expect a quiet night with no significant changes in weather conditions or any official weather advisories to note.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|68°F
|57°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|37°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
