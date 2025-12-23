12/23/25: Overcast Evening and Cool at 65°F with Light Drizzle Earlier Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 64.6°F with overcast skies and a gentle breeze blowing at 3.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 66.9°F with a low of 55.6°F. Winds peaked at 11.6 mph and there was a light drizzle, although the chance of precipitation was low at 22%. No substantial rainfall occurred.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 61.7°F under continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds will decrease to a maximum of 7.9 mph. The chance of rain remains minimal at 9% throughout the evening.

Residents should expect a quiet night with no significant changes in weather conditions or any official weather advisories to note.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 56°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 67°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 68°F 57°F Fog Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 70°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 39°F Drizzle: light Monday 37°F 24°F Overcast

