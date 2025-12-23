12/23/25: Overcast and Cool at 57.6, Light Drizzle Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 57.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a rate of 10.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 66.2°F and drop to a low of 55.6°F tonight. The forecast includes light drizzle with a total expected precipitation of 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation throughout the day is 19%. Wind speeds may reach up to 12.1 mph.
Tonight, expect continued overcast conditions with temperatures maintaining a warmer low of 62.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 8%.
Residents should prepare for generally mild weather today with slight wind and minimal rain, carrying a light jacket could be beneficial due to the cool temperatures and possible drizzle.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|66°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|67°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|68°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|36°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
