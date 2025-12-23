12/23/25: Overcast and Cool at 57.6, Light Drizzle Expected Today

Photo by Jim Wood

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 57.6°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at a rate of 10.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 66.2°F and drop to a low of 55.6°F tonight. The forecast includes light drizzle with a total expected precipitation of 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation throughout the day is 19%. Wind speeds may reach up to 12.1 mph.

Tonight, expect continued overcast conditions with temperatures maintaining a warmer low of 62.4°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 8%.

Residents should prepare for generally mild weather today with slight wind and minimal rain, carrying a light jacket could be beneficial due to the cool temperatures and possible drizzle.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
56°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
0.8 (Low)
Precip
19% chance · 0.02 in
Now
58°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 66°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 67°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 68°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 36°F 23°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

