12/23/25: Overcast and 63°F, Light Drizzle Expected with Highs Peaking at 66°F

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 63°F with skies remaining overcast. The wind is currently blowing at 9.3 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 65.7°F, dipping to a low of 55.6°F during the night. Wind speeds could increase up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation today stands at 22%, with only light drizzle anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a slight decrease in temperature, setting at a low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to around 6.2 mph, and the chance of rain drops to 9%.

Residents should carry light outerwear given the cool temperatures, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when it tends to be chillier.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 56°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 66°F 56°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 70°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 39°F Drizzle: light Monday 37°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email