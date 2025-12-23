12/23/25: Overcast and 63°F, Light Drizzle Expected with Highs Peaking at 66°F

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 63°F with skies remaining overcast. The wind is currently blowing at 9.3 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 65.7°F, dipping to a low of 55.6°F during the night. Wind speeds could increase up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation today stands at 22%, with only light drizzle anticipated.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a slight decrease in temperature, setting at a low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to around 6.2 mph, and the chance of rain drops to 9%.
Residents should carry light outerwear given the cool temperatures, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when it tends to be chillier.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|66°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|37°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
