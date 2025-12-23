12/23/25: Overcast and 63°F, Light Drizzle Expected with Highs Peaking at 66°F

Photo by Jim Wood

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 63°F with skies remaining overcast. The wind is currently blowing at 9.3 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 65.7°F, dipping to a low of 55.6°F during the night. Wind speeds could increase up to 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation today stands at 22%, with only light drizzle anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with a slight decrease in temperature, setting at a low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease to around 6.2 mph, and the chance of rain drops to 9%.

Residents should carry light outerwear given the cool temperatures, especially during the early morning and late evening hours when it tends to be chillier.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
56°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
22% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 66°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 70°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Monday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

