12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 52.5, No Precip

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are blowing at a steady pace of 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 56.8°F and fell to a low of 32.5°F, while wind speeds reached up to 13.2 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained low at only 3%, matching the precipitation total of 0 inches.

Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue, with minimal changes in temperature as the forecast predicts a low of 52.2°F. Winds will persist around the same intensity as during the day, with speeds up to 13.2 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low, consistent at a 3% chance.

Today's Details

High
57°F
Low
33°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 57°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

