12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 52.5, No Precip

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are blowing at a steady pace of 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 56.8°F and fell to a low of 32.5°F, while wind speeds reached up to 13.2 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained low at only 3%, matching the precipitation total of 0 inches.
Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue, with minimal changes in temperature as the forecast predicts a low of 52.2°F. Winds will persist around the same intensity as during the day, with speeds up to 13.2 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low, consistent at a 3% chance.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|57°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|65°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
