12/22/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 52.5, No Precip

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are blowing at a steady pace of 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 56.8°F and fell to a low of 32.5°F, while wind speeds reached up to 13.2 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained low at only 3%, matching the precipitation total of 0 inches.

Tonight, the overcast conditions are expected to continue, with minimal changes in temperature as the forecast predicts a low of 52.2°F. Winds will persist around the same intensity as during the day, with speeds up to 13.2 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low, consistent at a 3% chance.

Today's Details High 57°F Low 33°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 57°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 68°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 58°F Overcast Friday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 65°F 36°F Drizzle: light

