12/22/25: Overcast and Cool at 56°F, Winds at 13 mph, Dry Conditions

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, weather conditions are currently marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 56.5°F and winds blowing at 13 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher than the current at 56.1°F, with an overnight low of 32.5°F expected. Wind speeds have reached up to 13.5 mph throughout the day. There’s a minimal precipitation chance of 4% with no significant rainfall expected, maintaining a predominately overcast scenario.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast conditions with the temperature slightly decreasing to a low of 52°F. Wind conditions are anticipated to be consistent with today, remaining around 13.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay low at 4%.

There are no weather warnings currently issued for Williamson County. Residents can expect a steady continuation of today’s conditions into tonight with no significant changes in the weather pattern.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
33°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 48°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 56°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 36°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here