12/22/25: Overcast and Cool at 56°F, Winds at 13 mph, Dry Conditions

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, weather conditions are currently marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 56.5°F and winds blowing at 13 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher than the current at 56.1°F, with an overnight low of 32.5°F expected. Wind speeds have reached up to 13.5 mph throughout the day. There’s a minimal precipitation chance of 4% with no significant rainfall expected, maintaining a predominately overcast scenario.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show overcast conditions with the temperature slightly decreasing to a low of 52°F. Wind conditions are anticipated to be consistent with today, remaining around 13.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will stay low at 4%.

There are no weather warnings currently issued for Williamson County. Residents can expect a steady continuation of today’s conditions into tonight with no significant changes in the weather pattern.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 33°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 48°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 53°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 68°F 55°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 58°F Overcast Friday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light Saturday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 65°F 36°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email