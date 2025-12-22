12/22/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 32.9°F in Williamson County Early Morning

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 32.9°F. Wind is mild at 3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are anticipated to peak at 53.4°F with overnight lows around 49.3°F. Although skies will turn overcast, wind speeds could increase up to 12.2 mph during the day and slightly decrease to around 9.9 mph tonight. Both today and tonight, the chance of precipitation remains low at 3%.
No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm weather day with minimal disruptions due to adverse conditions.
Today's Details
High
53°F
Low
33°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|53°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|65°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|74°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
