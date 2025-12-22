12/21/25: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 37.8°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 37.8°F under overcast skies. Winds are gentle, blowing from the north at 2.8 mph with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.6°F and dropped to a low of 36.3°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds peaked at 11 mph. The chance of precipitation was nearly non-existent at 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 36.3°F. Winds will likely decrease, with maximum speeds reaching up to 6.1 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecast for the remainder of the night.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear evening ahead as the weather transitions from the cloudiness of the day to clearer skies tonight.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 36°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 56°F 36°F Overcast Monday 55°F 34°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 66°F 59°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast Friday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 64°F 46°F Overcast

