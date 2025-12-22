12/21/25: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 37.8°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 37.8°F under overcast skies. Winds are gentle, blowing from the north at 2.8 mph with no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.6°F and dropped to a low of 36.3°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and winds peaked at 11 mph. The chance of precipitation was nearly non-existent at 1%.

Tonight, the forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 36.3°F. Winds will likely decrease, with maximum speeds reaching up to 6.1 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecast for the remainder of the night.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear evening ahead as the weather transitions from the cloudiness of the day to clearer skies tonight.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
36°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 34°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 66°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 64°F 46°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

