12/21/25: Clear Sky and Cooling Evening at 46.8 After a High of 55.6

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46.8°F. Winds are light at 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.6°F under overcast skies, with winds peaking at 11 mph. The lowest temperature recorded for the day was 36.9°F. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 36.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.4 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Overall, the weather has been mild today and will continue into the night with minimal wind and clear conditions.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 37°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 56°F 37°F Overcast Monday 53°F 34°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast Friday 66°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 45°F Overcast

