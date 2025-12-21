12/21/25: Clear Sky and Cooling Evening at 46.8 After a High of 55.6

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 46.8°F. Winds are light at 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 55.6°F under overcast skies, with winds peaking at 11 mph. The lowest temperature recorded for the day was 36.9°F. The chance of precipitation remained low at 1%.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low of 36.9°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.4 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation.
Overall, the weather has been mild today and will continue into the night with minimal wind and clear conditions.
Today's Details
High
56°F
Low
37°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|56°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|53°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter