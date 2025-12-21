12/21/25: Clear Sky and 55°F in Williamson County

photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 55.2°F and winds blowing at 11.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 55.2°F with consistent winds around 11.4 mph. Despite the overcast morning, no significant precipitation was recorded, maintaining a dry condition with a near-negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear as the temperature drops to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, calibrating to about 6 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, continuing the dry conditions into the night.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions without any extreme weather alerts impacting the area.

Today's Details

High
55°F
Low
37°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
16%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 45°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

