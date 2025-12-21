12/21/25: Clear Sky and 55°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 55.2°F and winds blowing at 11.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 55.2°F with consistent winds around 11.4 mph. Despite the overcast morning, no significant precipitation was recorded, maintaining a dry condition with a near-negligible precipitation chance of 1%.
Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear as the temperature drops to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, calibrating to about 6 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, continuing the dry conditions into the night.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions without any extreme weather alerts impacting the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|55°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
