12/21/25: Clear Sky and 55°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 55.2°F and winds blowing at 11.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 55.2°F with consistent winds around 11.4 mph. Despite the overcast morning, no significant precipitation was recorded, maintaining a dry condition with a near-negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain clear as the temperature drops to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, calibrating to about 6 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, continuing the dry conditions into the night.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions without any extreme weather alerts impacting the area.

Today's Details High 55°F Low 37°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 16% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 37°F Overcast Monday 55°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 71°F 57°F Overcast Friday 66°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email