12/20/25: Overcast Evening Winds Light at 49°F, Clear and Cooler Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are mild at 3.6 mph, with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 61.3°F after a low of 28°F. The day remained largely overcast, and winds peaked at 12.3 mph. Overall, precipitation chances were minimal at 5%, with no recorded precipitation for the day.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear, and the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 46.9°F. Winds will remain light, reaching speeds of up to 4.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be low at around 5%.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a clear and calm night ahead.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|61°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|54°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|58°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|60°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|69°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter