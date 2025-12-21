12/20/25: Overcast Evening Winds Light at 49°F, Clear and Cooler Tonight

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 49.1°F. Winds are mild at 3.6 mph, with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 61.3°F after a low of 28°F. The day remained largely overcast, and winds peaked at 12.3 mph. Overall, precipitation chances were minimal at 5%, with no recorded precipitation for the day.

Tonight, the skies are expected to clear, and the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 46.9°F. Winds will remain light, reaching speeds of up to 4.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be low at around 5%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a clear and calm night ahead.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 61°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 58°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 69°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

