12/20/25: Clear Sky and Cold at 28.2°F, Warmer Day Ahead with High 52.9°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 28.2°F. Wind speeds are currently mild at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52.9°F with an increase in wind speeds, potentially reaching up to 15 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the sky is forecasted to clear again with temperatures dropping to a low of 41.4°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease, averaging around 6.5 mph, and the likelihood of rain continues to be low at 1%.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing typical weather for the season, characterized by cool temperatures and stable conditions. There are no weather warnings in effect at this time, and the forecast indicates a steady pattern continuing into the night.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 28°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 53°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast Monday 54°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 61°F 51°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 69°F 57°F Overcast Friday 65°F 59°F Overcast

