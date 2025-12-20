12/20/25: Clear Sky and Cold at 28.2°F, Warmer Day Ahead with High 52.9°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 28.2°F. Wind speeds are currently mild at 4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52.9°F with an increase in wind speeds, potentially reaching up to 15 mph. The sky will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Tonight, the sky is forecasted to clear again with temperatures dropping to a low of 41.4°F. Winds are anticipated to decrease, averaging around 6.5 mph, and the likelihood of rain continues to be low at 1%.
Overall, Williamson County is experiencing typical weather for the season, characterized by cool temperatures and stable conditions. There are no weather warnings in effect at this time, and the forecast indicates a steady pattern continuing into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|53°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|61°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|69°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
