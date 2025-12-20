12/20/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Current 51°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions show a clear sky with a temperature of 51.1°F. The wind is currently blowing from the northwest at 7.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high temperature of 61.3°F and a low of 28°F. Winds reached up to 12.3 mph, but there was no significant precipitation, maintaining a total of 0 inches. The day was primarily overcast, despite the currently clear skies.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will slow slightly, reaching up to 6.5 mph. The sky is forecast to remain clear, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be low at around 8%.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County can expect a calm evening with minimal wind and clear conditions, making it an ideal night for outdoor activities that can be enjoyed in cooler weather.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
51°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 61°F 28°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 61°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 67°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here