12/20/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Current 51°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions show a clear sky with a temperature of 51.1°F. The wind is currently blowing from the northwest at 7.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high temperature of 61.3°F and a low of 28°F. Winds reached up to 12.3 mph, but there was no significant precipitation, maintaining a total of 0 inches. The day was primarily overcast, despite the currently clear skies.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will slow slightly, reaching up to 6.5 mph. The sky is forecast to remain clear, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be low at around 8%.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County can expect a calm evening with minimal wind and clear conditions, making it an ideal night for outdoor activities that can be enjoyed in cooler weather.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 8% chance · 0 in Now 51°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 61°F 28°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 35°F Overcast Monday 52°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 61°F 52°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 67°F 57°F Overcast Friday 63°F 49°F Drizzle: light

