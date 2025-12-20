12/20/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Current 51°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions show a clear sky with a temperature of 51.1°F. The wind is currently blowing from the northwest at 7.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high temperature of 61.3°F and a low of 28°F. Winds reached up to 12.3 mph, but there was no significant precipitation, maintaining a total of 0 inches. The day was primarily overcast, despite the currently clear skies.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 45.9°F. Winds will slow slightly, reaching up to 6.5 mph. The sky is forecast to remain clear, and the chance of precipitation will continue to be low at around 8%.
Residents and visitors of Williamson County can expect a calm evening with minimal wind and clear conditions, making it an ideal night for outdoor activities that can be enjoyed in cooler weather.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|61°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|61°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|67°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter