12/2/25: Overcast Evening at 28°F, Calm Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 28.4°F. Winds are mild at 4.6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced cooler temperatures, reaching a high of 36.3°F and a low of 28.6°F. There was a 100% chance of precipitation, with moderate rain totaling 0.59 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 9.8 mph.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 28.6°F. The winds will slightly decrease, peaking at around 5.4 mph, and there will be overcast conditions throughout the night. The chance of precipitation drops to zero percent.

Residents should dress warmly and prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions, though no further rainfall is anticipated for the remainder of the night.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
29°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.59 in
Now
28°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 36°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 29°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Friday 42°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 35°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

