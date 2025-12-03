12/2/25: Overcast Evening at 28°F, Calm Winds, No Precipitation Expected Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 28.4°F. Winds are mild at 4.6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area experienced cooler temperatures, reaching a high of 36.3°F and a low of 28.6°F. There was a 100% chance of precipitation, with moderate rain totaling 0.59 inches. Wind speeds peaked at 9.8 mph.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady with a low of 28.6°F. The winds will slightly decrease, peaking at around 5.4 mph, and there will be overcast conditions throughout the night. The chance of precipitation drops to zero percent.

Residents should dress warmly and prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions, though no further rainfall is anticipated for the remainder of the night.

Today’s Details High 36°F Low 29°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.59 in Now 28°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 36°F 29°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 29°F Fog Thursday 37°F 31°F Drizzle: light Friday 42°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 38°F Overcast Monday 44°F 35°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email