12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 34.9°F, Moderate Rain Expected Today

Photo by Jim Wood

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 34.9°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 8.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Throughout today, temperatures are expected to peak at 36.3°F with a low of 28.4°F tonight. It will remain overcast with a 100% chance of precipitation today and a total expected rainfall of 0.59 inches, indicating moderate rain throughout the day. Winds could reach up to 11.4 mph.

Moving into this evening, skies will continue to be overcast, and while the chance of precipitation drops to zero, temperatures are anticipated to be as low as 28.4°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.6 mph.

Residents should prepare for a wet day and ensure proper precautions are taken while traveling or engaging in outdoor activities due to the high chance of rain and consistent overcast conditions.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
28°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.59 in
Now
35°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 36°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 37°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 40°F 35°F Rain: slight
Saturday 51°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Monday 44°F 33°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

