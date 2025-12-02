12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 34.9°F, Moderate Rain Expected Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 34.9°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 8.8 mph. No precipitation has been recorded so far.

Throughout today, temperatures are expected to peak at 36.3°F with a low of 28.4°F tonight. It will remain overcast with a 100% chance of precipitation today and a total expected rainfall of 0.59 inches, indicating moderate rain throughout the day. Winds could reach up to 11.4 mph.

Moving into this evening, skies will continue to be overcast, and while the chance of precipitation drops to zero, temperatures are anticipated to be as low as 28.4°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.6 mph.

Residents should prepare for a wet day and ensure proper precautions are taken while traveling or engaging in outdoor activities due to the high chance of rain and consistent overcast conditions.

Today’s Details High 36°F Low 28°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.59 in Now 35°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 36°F 28°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 37°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 33°F Overcast Friday 40°F 35°F Rain: slight Saturday 51°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 37°F Drizzle: light Monday 44°F 33°F Overcast

