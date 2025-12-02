12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 32°F, Moderate Rain Expected by Evening

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 31.5°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 36.3°F and dip to a low of 28.4°F by tonight. The wind will slightly decrease, averaging up to 7 mph. Despite the overcast conditions persisting into the evening, the chance of precipitation will drop to zero percent. Residents can expect a dry yet cloudy night.

Earlier today, there was a 100% chance of moderate rain, contributing to a total expected precipitation of 0.59 inches. However, as the day progresses, this rainy weather has cleared, and no additional rainfall is anticipated for the remainder of the day and tonight.

As residents of Williamson County move into the evening, they are advised to dress warmly to combat the chilly temperatures and carry on with evening activities, as dry conditions are expected to prevail.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
28°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.59 in
Now
31°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 36°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 36°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 32°F Fog
Friday 39°F 34°F Rain: slight
Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 42°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 30°F Fog
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here