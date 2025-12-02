12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 32°F, Moderate Rain Expected by Evening

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 31.5°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 9.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 36.3°F and dip to a low of 28.4°F by tonight. The wind will slightly decrease, averaging up to 7 mph. Despite the overcast conditions persisting into the evening, the chance of precipitation will drop to zero percent. Residents can expect a dry yet cloudy night.

Earlier today, there was a 100% chance of moderate rain, contributing to a total expected precipitation of 0.59 inches. However, as the day progresses, this rainy weather has cleared, and no additional rainfall is anticipated for the remainder of the day and tonight.

As residents of Williamson County move into the evening, they are advised to dress warmly to combat the chilly temperatures and carry on with evening activities, as dry conditions are expected to prevail.

Today’s Details High 36°F Low 28°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 100% chance · 0.59 in Now 31°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 36°F 28°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 36°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 32°F Fog Friday 39°F 34°F Rain: slight Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 42°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 38°F 30°F Fog

