12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 29°F, Calm Evening Expected

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 29.1°F with overcast skies and a northwesterly wind blowing at 6.1 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 36.3°F and saw moderate rain, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.59 inches. The chance of precipitation was at 100% during the day. Winds peaked at around 9.8 mph.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip back down to a low of 28.6°F. Conditions will remain overcast, but the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.5 mph anticipated.

Residents can expect a calm evening with overcast skies continuing into the night but without further precipitation.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
29°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
100% chance · 0.59 in
Now
29°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:40am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 36°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 35°F 28°F Fog
Thursday 42°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 39°F 34°F Rain: slight
Saturday 50°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 42°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 30°F Fog
Next 24 Hours

