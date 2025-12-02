12/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 29°F, Calm Evening Expected

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 29.1°F with overcast skies and a northwesterly wind blowing at 6.1 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 36.3°F and saw moderate rain, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.59 inches. The chance of precipitation was at 100% during the day. Winds peaked at around 9.8 mph.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip back down to a low of 28.6°F. Conditions will remain overcast, but the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.5 mph anticipated.
Residents can expect a calm evening with overcast skies continuing into the night but without further precipitation.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|36°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|35°F
|28°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|42°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|39°F
|34°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|50°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|42°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|30°F
|Fog
Next 24 Hours
