12/19/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 42°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions show a clear sky with the temperature at 42.1°F. Wind speeds are moderate, blowing at 8.7 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Today’s weather has seen temperatures reaching a high near 44.6°F with a low of 30.7°F early in the day. Winds have been as high as 14.9 mph, under mostly overcast conditions. There is a zero percent chance of precipitation, with no rain recorded today.
Tonight, the sky will clear up as temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 32°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.2 mph anticipated. Precipitation remains unlikely with a zero percent chance forecasted.
Residents can expect a calm and clear evening with stable weather conditions persisting into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|53°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|59°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
