12/19/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 42°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions show a clear sky with the temperature at 42.1°F. Wind speeds are moderate, blowing at 8.7 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s weather has seen temperatures reaching a high near 44.6°F with a low of 30.7°F early in the day. Winds have been as high as 14.9 mph, under mostly overcast conditions. There is a zero percent chance of precipitation, with no rain recorded today.

Tonight, the sky will clear up as temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 32°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.2 mph anticipated. Precipitation remains unlikely with a zero percent chance forecasted.

Residents can expect a calm and clear evening with stable weather conditions persisting into the night.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 31°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 61% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast Monday 52°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast

