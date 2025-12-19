12/19/25: Clear Sky and Cool at 42°F in Williamson County

Photo by Jim Wood

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions show a clear sky with the temperature at 42.1°F. Wind speeds are moderate, blowing at 8.7 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s weather has seen temperatures reaching a high near 44.6°F with a low of 30.7°F early in the day. Winds have been as high as 14.9 mph, under mostly overcast conditions. There is a zero percent chance of precipitation, with no rain recorded today.

Tonight, the sky will clear up as temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 32°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 5.2 mph anticipated. Precipitation remains unlikely with a zero percent chance forecasted.

Residents can expect a calm and clear evening with stable weather conditions persisting into the night.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

