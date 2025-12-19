12/19/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 31.5°F, Wind 11.1 mph

Photo by Jim Wood

At 4:46 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 31.5°F with clear skies overhead. Winds are blowing from the north at a speed of 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, residents can expect a cool day with a high of 44.6°F and a low of 30.9°F. Winds could reach speeds up to 14.9 mph. The skies will be mainly overcast throughout the day, but no precipitation is expected as the chance remains at 0%.

Tonight, the sky will clear up, and the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 32°F. Wind speeds will decrease significantly, pacing up to 5.3 mph. Like today, there is no precipitation anticipated.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County is slated to remain dry and clear with moderately cold temperatures.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 48°F 32°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 54°F 47°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 55°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 55°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

