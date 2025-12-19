12/19/25: Clear Skies and Cold Temps at 31.5 Overnight, High 44.6 Later Today

At 4:46 AM in Williamson County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 31.5°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Today, residents can expect a high of 44.6°F with mostly overcast skies, though the day began with clear conditions. Wind speeds could reach up to 14.9 mph. No precipitation is forecasted for the duration of the day.
Tonight, the temperature is predicted to drop to a low of 32°F under clear skies. Wind speeds will decrease, hovering around 5.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at zero percent.
Residents should enjoy the dry and relatively calm conditions for outdoor activities as there are no weather alerts in effect currently.
Today's Details
High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|48°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|54°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
