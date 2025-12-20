12/19/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Cooling to 32°F

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are light at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 44.8°F with clear to overcast skies throughout the day. The wind reached a higher speed of up to 14.9 mph, and the low temperature was 30.7°F.
Tonight, the clear skies will continue with expected low temperatures around 31.8°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, not exceeding 5.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.
Residents can expect similar calm and clear weather conditions to persist into the early hours of tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|60°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|57°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter