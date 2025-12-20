12/19/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Cooling to 32°F

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are light at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 44.8°F with clear to overcast skies throughout the day. The wind reached a higher speed of up to 14.9 mph, and the low temperature was 30.7°F.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue with expected low temperatures around 31.8°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, not exceeding 5.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect similar calm and clear weather conditions to persist into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 31°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast Monday 54°F 34°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 60°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 57°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 57°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email