12/19/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Cooling to 32°F

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.2°F. Winds are light at 4.5 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 44.8°F with clear to overcast skies throughout the day. The wind reached a higher speed of up to 14.9 mph, and the low temperature was 30.7°F.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue with expected low temperatures around 31.8°F. Wind speeds will remain mild, not exceeding 5.5 mph. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect similar calm and clear weather conditions to persist into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 57°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

