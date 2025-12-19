12/19/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a High of 44.8 and Low of 30.7

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.3°F with clear skies and a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 44.8°F and dipped to a low of 30.7°F. The day remained overcast, yet no precipitation fell, aligning with the zero percent chance forecasted. Winds peaked at 14.9 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 32.2°F with winds slowing down to 5 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected overnight.

Overall, the weather conditions are calm and stable, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future. Residents can look forward to a tranquil evening in Williamson County.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 31°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast Monday 52°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast

