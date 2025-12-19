12/19/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a High of 44.8 and Low of 30.7

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.3°F with clear skies and a gentle breeze blowing at 4.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded today.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 44.8°F and dipped to a low of 30.7°F. The day remained overcast, yet no precipitation fell, aligning with the zero percent chance forecasted. Winds peaked at 14.9 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies. Temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 32.2°F with winds slowing down to 5 mph. Similar to today, there is no precipitation expected overnight.

Overall, the weather conditions are calm and stable, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the immediate future. Residents can look forward to a tranquil evening in Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here