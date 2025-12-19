12/19/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 38°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.3°F. Winds are blowing gently at 4.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 44.8°F while the lowest was 30.7°F. Conditions remained mostly overcast throughout the day, though no precipitation occurred, and wind speeds peaked at 14.9 mph.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 32.2°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at zero percent.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County is staying mild and dry as we enter the evening hours and move into the night.
Today's Details
High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
4:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|53°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|59°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|65°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
