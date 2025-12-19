12/19/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 38°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 38.3°F. Winds are blowing gently at 4.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 44.8°F while the lowest was 30.7°F. Conditions remained mostly overcast throughout the day, though no precipitation occurred, and wind speeds peaked at 14.9 mph.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature of around 32.2°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 5 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at zero percent.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County is staying mild and dry as we enter the evening hours and move into the night.

Today's Details High 45°F Low 31°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast Monday 52°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 65°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email