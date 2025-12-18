12/18/25: Partly Cloudy and 57°F, High Winds, Moderate Evening Drizzle Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 57.2°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 20.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 58.6°F and dipped to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 22.6 mph. Despite the high chance of precipitation at 95%, the area saw a substantial total of 1.21 inches of rainfall, characterized mainly by heavy rain.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 44.1°F. The forecast includes continued wind speeds up to 22.6 mph and a maintained high precipitation probability of 95%. Moderate drizzle is anticipated to prevail throughout the evening. Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and ensure appropriate measures are in place to handle the ongoing precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|59°F
|44°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|43°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|55°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|61°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter