12/18/25: Partly Cloudy and 57°F, High Winds, Moderate Evening Drizzle Expected

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Jim Wood

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 57.2°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 20.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 58.6°F and dipped to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 22.6 mph. Despite the high chance of precipitation at 95%, the area saw a substantial total of 1.21 inches of rainfall, characterized mainly by heavy rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 44.1°F. The forecast includes continued wind speeds up to 22.6 mph and a maintained high precipitation probability of 95%. Moderate drizzle is anticipated to prevail throughout the evening. Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and ensure appropriate measures are in place to handle the ongoing precipitation.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
44°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1.1 (Low)
Precip
95% chance · 1.21 in
Now
57°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain: heavy
Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 36°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 61°F 53°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here