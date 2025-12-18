12/18/25: Partly Cloudy and 57°F, High Winds, Moderate Evening Drizzle Expected

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 57.2°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 20.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 58.6°F and dipped to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds peaked at 22.6 mph. Despite the high chance of precipitation at 95%, the area saw a substantial total of 1.21 inches of rainfall, characterized mainly by heavy rain.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 44.1°F. The forecast includes continued wind speeds up to 22.6 mph and a maintained high precipitation probability of 95%. Moderate drizzle is anticipated to prevail throughout the evening. Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions and ensure appropriate measures are in place to handle the ongoing precipitation.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 44°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.1 (Low) Precip 95% chance · 1.21 in Now 57°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain: heavy Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 36°F Overcast Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 55°F 45°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 61°F 53°F Drizzle: light

