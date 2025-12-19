12/18/25: Overcast Evening with Chilly Winds at 48.6°F, Drizzle Expected Overnight

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are steady at 14.7 mph, with no precipitation reported at the moment.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 59°F and a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 22.9 mph, and although there was a high chance of precipitation at 97%, the total recorded rainfall was 0.59 inches, characterized mainly by moderate rain.

Tonight expects continued dense drizzle with consistent winds reaching up to 22.9 mph. Temperatures are projected to drop slightly to a low of 46.4°F. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 97%.

Residents should prepare for moist conditions and occasionally strong winds throughout the night, carrying into the early hours. Dress appropriately and travel with caution on potentially slick roads due to the ongoing drizzle.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
44°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
97% chance · 0.59 in
Now
49°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain: moderate
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 57°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 61°F 55°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here