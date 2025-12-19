12/18/25: Overcast Evening with Chilly Winds at 48.6°F, Drizzle Expected Overnight

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are steady at 14.7 mph, with no precipitation reported at the moment.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 59°F and a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 22.9 mph, and although there was a high chance of precipitation at 97%, the total recorded rainfall was 0.59 inches, characterized mainly by moderate rain.

Tonight expects continued dense drizzle with consistent winds reaching up to 22.9 mph. Temperatures are projected to drop slightly to a low of 46.4°F. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 97%.

Residents should prepare for moist conditions and occasionally strong winds throughout the night, carrying into the early hours. Dress appropriately and travel with caution on potentially slick roads due to the ongoing drizzle.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 44°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.59 in Now 49°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain: moderate Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 57°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 61°F 55°F Overcast

