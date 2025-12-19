12/18/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 48.6, Dense Drizzle Expected

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the current conditions reveal an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are blowing at a notable speed of 14.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 59°F while the lowest dipped to 43.5°F. It was a moderately rainy day with winds peaking at 22.9 mph. The precipitation chance stood high at 97%, culminating in a total rainfall of 0.59 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather forecast anticipates conditions to persist with dense drizzle expected. Temperatures will slightly decrease to a low of 46.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to challenge at up to 22.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 97%.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast and damp conditions throughout the night, maintaining caution due to the potential for slippery roads and limited visibility from dense drizzle.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
44°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
97% chance · 0.59 in
Now
49°F · feels 41°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain: moderate
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 57°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 61°F 55°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

