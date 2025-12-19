12/18/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 48.6, Dense Drizzle Expected

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the current conditions reveal an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are blowing at a notable speed of 14.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 59°F while the lowest dipped to 43.5°F. It was a moderately rainy day with winds peaking at 22.9 mph. The precipitation chance stood high at 97%, culminating in a total rainfall of 0.59 inches.
Looking ahead to tonight, the weather forecast anticipates conditions to persist with dense drizzle expected. Temperatures will slightly decrease to a low of 46.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to challenge at up to 22.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 97%.
Residents should prepare for continued overcast and damp conditions throughout the night, maintaining caution due to the potential for slippery roads and limited visibility from dense drizzle.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|59°F
|44°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|57°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|61°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
