12/18/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp at 48.6, Dense Drizzle Expected

At 9:35 PM in Williamson County, the current conditions reveal an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are blowing at a notable speed of 14.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 59°F while the lowest dipped to 43.5°F. It was a moderately rainy day with winds peaking at 22.9 mph. The precipitation chance stood high at 97%, culminating in a total rainfall of 0.59 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather forecast anticipates conditions to persist with dense drizzle expected. Temperatures will slightly decrease to a low of 46.4°F. Wind speeds will continue to challenge at up to 22.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains high at 97%.

Residents should prepare for continued overcast and damp conditions throughout the night, maintaining caution due to the potential for slippery roads and limited visibility from dense drizzle.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 44°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.59 in Now 49°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 59°F 44°F Rain: moderate Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast Monday 47°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 57°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 61°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

