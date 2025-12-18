12/18/25: Overcast, Early Temp 47.1, Heavy Rain Expected Today

In Williamson County at 4:45 AM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.1°F and a wind speed of 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight.

Today, the high is expected to reach 58.3°F with an increase in wind speeds, potentially up to 22.9 mph. Heavy rain is anticipated with a precipitation chance of 78%, accumulating a total of 0.93 inches by the end of the day.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 42.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 22.9 mph. Moderate rainfall is expected to continue, maintaining the same 78% chance of precipitation.

Residents should be prepared for significant rainfall and windy conditions throughout the day and into the night.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 43°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.2 (Low) Precip 78% chance · 0.93 in Now 47°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 58°F 43°F Rain: heavy Friday 42°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast Monday 50°F 30°F Overcast Tuesday 57°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 51°F Overcast

