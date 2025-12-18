12/18/25: Overcast, Early Temp 47.1, Heavy Rain Expected Today

In Williamson County at 4:45 AM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.1°F and a wind speed of 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight.
Today, the high is expected to reach 58.3°F with an increase in wind speeds, potentially up to 22.9 mph. Heavy rain is anticipated with a precipitation chance of 78%, accumulating a total of 0.93 inches by the end of the day.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 42.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 22.9 mph. Moderate rainfall is expected to continue, maintaining the same 78% chance of precipitation.
Residents should be prepared for significant rainfall and windy conditions throughout the day and into the night.
Today’s Details
High
58°F
Low
43°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.2 (Low)
Precip
78% chance · 0.93 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|58°F
|43°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|48°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|57°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|62°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
