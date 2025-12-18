12/18/25: Overcast, Early Temp 47.1, Heavy Rain Expected Today

In Williamson County at 4:45 AM, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 47.1°F and a wind speed of 5.3 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight.

Today, the high is expected to reach 58.3°F with an increase in wind speeds, potentially up to 22.9 mph. Heavy rain is anticipated with a precipitation chance of 78%, accumulating a total of 0.93 inches by the end of the day.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 42.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 22.9 mph. Moderate rainfall is expected to continue, maintaining the same 78% chance of precipitation.

Residents should be prepared for significant rainfall and windy conditions throughout the day and into the night.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
43°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.2 (Low)
Precip
78% chance · 0.93 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 58°F 43°F Rain: heavy
Friday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Tuesday 57°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 51°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

