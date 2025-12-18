12/18/25: Overcast and Chilly at 47°F, Heavy Rain Expected Later, High Winds

By
Source Staff
-

In Williamson County at 4:45 AM, the current temperature is 47.1°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at 5.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

The weather outlook for today predicts a high temperature of 58.3°F and a low of 42.6°F. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 22.9 mph. There is a 78% chance of precipitation with a forecast total of 0.93 inches, indicating heavy rain is expected during the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of 42.6°F with continued moderate rain. Wind conditions remain the same with speeds reaching up to 22.9 mph and the chance of precipitation holding at 78%.

Residents should prepare for wet conditions and significant rainfall throughout the day and into the evening. This could affect road conditions and visibility, and caution is recommended while traveling.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
43°F
Wind
23 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.2 (Low)
Precip
78% chance · 0.93 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:52am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 58°F 43°F Rain: heavy
Friday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Tuesday 57°F 46°F Overcast
Wednesday 62°F 51°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here