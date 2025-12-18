12/18/25: Overcast and Chilly at 47°F, Heavy Rain Expected Later, High Winds

In Williamson County at 4:45 AM, the current temperature is 47.1°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at 5.3 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

The weather outlook for today predicts a high temperature of 58.3°F and a low of 42.6°F. Wind speeds could increase to as much as 22.9 mph. There is a 78% chance of precipitation with a forecast total of 0.93 inches, indicating heavy rain is expected during the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of 42.6°F with continued moderate rain. Wind conditions remain the same with speeds reaching up to 22.9 mph and the chance of precipitation holding at 78%.

Residents should prepare for wet conditions and significant rainfall throughout the day and into the evening. This could affect road conditions and visibility, and caution is recommended while traveling.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 43°F Wind 23 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.2 (Low) Precip 78% chance · 0.93 in Now 47°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:52am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 58°F 43°F Rain: heavy Friday 42°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 48°F 35°F Overcast Monday 50°F 30°F Overcast Tuesday 57°F 46°F Overcast Wednesday 62°F 51°F Overcast

