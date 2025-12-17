12/17/25: Overcast Morning in Williamson County, Temp at 39, High Today 55

At 7:33 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 39°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at a gentle speed of 4.5 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 55.2°F and a low of 38.1°F. It will remain overcast throughout the day with very little chance of precipitation at 4%. Wind speeds may increase slightly, peaking at around 9.4 mph.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 3%.

Residents should expect a serene day with cloud cover and minor changes in wind speeds. No weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area, promising a typically quiet autumn day.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 38°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 55°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 56°F 41°F Rain: moderate Friday 44°F 30°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 38°F Overcast Monday 49°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 48°F Drizzle: light

