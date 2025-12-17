12/17/25: Overcast Morning in Williamson County, Temp at 39, High Today 55

At 7:33 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 39°F with an overcast sky. The wind is blowing at a gentle speed of 4.5 mph and there is no precipitation recorded.
Today, the temperature is forecasted to reach a high of 55.2°F and a low of 38.1°F. It will remain overcast throughout the day with very little chance of precipitation at 4%. Wind speeds may increase slightly, peaking at around 9.4 mph.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 3%.
Residents should expect a serene day with cloud cover and minor changes in wind speeds. No weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area, promising a typically quiet autumn day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|55°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|56°F
|41°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|44°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|55°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|53°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|49°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|53°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
