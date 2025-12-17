12/17/25: Mainly Clear, Evening Temp 49°F with Light Winds

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 48.9°F and light winds at 4.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 57.4°F, while the low temperature was recorded at 38.5°F. The wind peaked at 11.6 mph and there was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining a clean 0 inches for the rain total under overcast conditions.
Tonight, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 41.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.
This weather outlook will remain consistent into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining similar temperature and wind conditions without any significant changes predicted. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|57°F
|41°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|43°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|59°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
