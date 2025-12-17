12/17/25: Mainly Clear, Evening Temp 49°F with Light Winds

photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 48.9°F and light winds at 4.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 57.4°F, while the low temperature was recorded at 38.5°F. The wind peaked at 11.6 mph and there was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining a clean 0 inches for the rain total under overcast conditions.

Tonight, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 41.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

This weather outlook will remain consistent into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining similar temperature and wind conditions without any significant changes predicted. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 57°F 41°F Rain: moderate
Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

