12/17/25: Mainly Clear, Evening Temp 49°F with Light Winds

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 48.9°F and light winds at 4.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 57.4°F, while the low temperature was recorded at 38.5°F. The wind peaked at 11.6 mph and there was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining a clean 0 inches for the rain total under overcast conditions.

Tonight, the forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of 41.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

This weather outlook will remain consistent into the early hours of tomorrow, maintaining similar temperature and wind conditions without any significant changes predicted. No weather alerts or warnings are currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 38°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 57°F 41°F Rain: moderate Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 37°F Overcast Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email