12/17/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Currently 49°F; High Today 57°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are primarily clear with a current temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 57.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. Winds peaked at 11.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 2%, with no rainfall occurring. The sky was predominantly overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 41.5°F with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the chance of rain will maintain at a low 2%.

In summary, Williamson County is experiencing calm and clear conditions this evening, with a continued low chance of precipitation and partly cloudy skies expected as the night progresses.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 57°F 41°F Rain: moderate
Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

