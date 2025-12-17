12/17/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Currently 49°F; High Today 57°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are primarily clear with a current temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 57.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. Winds peaked at 11.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 2%, with no rainfall occurring. The sky was predominantly overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 41.5°F with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the chance of rain will maintain at a low 2%.
In summary, Williamson County is experiencing calm and clear conditions this evening, with a continued low chance of precipitation and partly cloudy skies expected as the night progresses.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|57°F
|41°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|43°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|54°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|52°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|59°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter