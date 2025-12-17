12/17/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Currently 49°F; High Today 57°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are primarily clear with a current temperature of 48.9°F. Winds are light, blowing at 4.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 57.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. Winds peaked at 11.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained minimal at 2%, with no rainfall occurring. The sky was predominantly overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 41.5°F with winds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the chance of rain will maintain at a low 2%.

In summary, Williamson County is experiencing calm and clear conditions this evening, with a continued low chance of precipitation and partly cloudy skies expected as the night progresses.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 38°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 57°F 41°F Rain: moderate Friday 43°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 37°F Overcast Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email