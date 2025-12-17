12/17/25: Clear Skies and Mild at 55.6°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.6°F. There is a mild breeze blowing at 9.1 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, conditions have almost reached their peak with a high of 55.8°F anticipated. Low temperatures this morning dipped to 38.5°F. Winds have been mild but may reach up to 10.8 mph. The sky remains clear with hardly any chance of rain, marked at only 2%.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with temperatures expected to cool down to a low of 42.6°F. Wind speeds are projected to decrease slightly, topping out at around 6.2 mph. Like today, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

Residents can expect continued stable weather conditions without any severe weather alerts affecting the area. This outlook provides an excellent opportunity for evening outdoor activities given the clear and calm conditions.

Today’s Details High 56°F Low 38°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 56°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 41°F Rain: moderate Friday 43°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 54°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 37°F Overcast Monday 52°F 35°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 59°F 53°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email