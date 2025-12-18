12/17/25: Clear Skies and Cooling to 44°F in Williamson County Tonight

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the weather conditions show a clear sky with a temperature of 44.6°F. Winds are gentle at 6.2 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 57.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. The day was primarily overcast, with wind speeds peaking at 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained very low at 2%, and no precipitation actually occurred.

Tonight, residents of Williamson County can expect mainly clear skies continuing into the night. The temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 43.3°F, with wind speeds slightly coping up to a maximum of 6.6 mph. The probability of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Overall, the weather remains stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. The calm conditions are set to continue into early tomorrow, maintaining the clear skies and mild wind conditions.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 38°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 57°F 42°F Rain: heavy Friday 40°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 32°F Drizzle: light Sunday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light Monday 51°F 31°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light

