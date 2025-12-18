12/17/25: Clear Skies and Cooling to 44°F in Williamson County Tonight

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the weather conditions show a clear sky with a temperature of 44.6°F. Winds are gentle at 6.2 mph, and there is no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 57.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. The day was primarily overcast, with wind speeds peaking at 11.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remained very low at 2%, and no precipitation actually occurred.

Tonight, residents of Williamson County can expect mainly clear skies continuing into the night. The temperature is anticipated to drop to a low of 43.3°F, with wind speeds slightly coping up to a maximum of 6.6 mph. The probability of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Overall, the weather remains stable with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. The calm conditions are set to continue into early tomorrow, maintaining the clear skies and mild wind conditions.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 57°F 42°F Rain: heavy
Friday 40°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Monday 51°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

