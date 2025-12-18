12/17/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 44.6°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.6°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 6.2 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area observed a high of 57.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. It was generally overcast throughout the day with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall recorded.

For tonight, expect mainly clear skies with a low temperature nearing 43.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, not exceeding 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents should enjoy the stable weather conditions as there are no severe weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for Williamson County. This calm pattern is predicted to continue into early tomorrow, maintaining mostly clear skies and mild nighttime temperatures.

Today’s Details High 57°F Low 38°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 39°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 57°F 42°F Rain: heavy Friday 40°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 55°F 32°F Drizzle: light Sunday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light Monday 51°F 31°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light

