12/17/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Evening at 44.6°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.6°F. Winds are blowing at a mild 6.2 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area observed a high of 57.4°F and a low of 38.5°F. It was generally overcast throughout the day with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall recorded.

For tonight, expect mainly clear skies with a low temperature nearing 43.3°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, not exceeding 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents should enjoy the stable weather conditions as there are no severe weather warnings or advisories currently in effect for Williamson County. This calm pattern is predicted to continue into early tomorrow, maintaining mostly clear skies and mild nighttime temperatures.

Today’s Details

High
57°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
2.4 (Low)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 57°F 42°F Rain: heavy
Friday 40°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 55°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Monday 51°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 60°F 46°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here