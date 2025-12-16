12/16/25: Clear Sky and Cold Morning at 31°F, High Near 49°F Today

At 7:33 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 31.1°F with a clear sky. Winds are currently blowing from the north at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 49.1°F with continued clear skies throughout the day. The wind may increase slightly, reaching speeds up to 9.2 mph. No precipitation is expected today, maintaining dry conditions. The minimum temperature will drop to around 29.5°F.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with a low temperature of 35.6°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.3 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect consistently clear and calm weather conditions both today and tonight, making it a tranquil day weather-wise in Williamson County.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 29°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 49°F 29°F Fog Wednesday 55°F 35°F Overcast Thursday 57°F 40°F Rain showers: slight Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast Monday 51°F 30°F Overcast

