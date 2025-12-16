12/16/25: Clear Sky and Cold Morning at 31°F, High Near 49°F Today

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 7:33 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 31.1°F with a clear sky. Winds are currently blowing from the north at 6.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this morning.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 49.1°F with continued clear skies throughout the day. The wind may increase slightly, reaching speeds up to 9.2 mph. No precipitation is expected today, maintaining dry conditions. The minimum temperature will drop to around 29.5°F.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with a low temperature of 35.6°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.3 mph. There continues to be no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents can expect consistently clear and calm weather conditions both today and tonight, making it a tranquil day weather-wise in Williamson County.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
29°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Fog
Wednesday 55°F 35°F Overcast
Thursday 57°F 40°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 51°F 30°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here