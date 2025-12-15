12/15/25: Cold Weather Advisory, Clear Skies, and Low 11°F

By
Source Staff
-
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Temperatures will be in the low teens to single digits through Monday morning with low single digit wind chill values.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2025-12-15T04:01:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-15T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday. At 7:23 AM, conditions in Williamson County show a clear sky with a brisk 11.5°F temperature and winds from the north at 1 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, expect clear skies with temperatures reaching a high of 36.7°F, and continuing clear into the night with a low dropping to 27.9°F. Winds will vary throughout the day, peaking at 8.1 mph. No precipitation is expected today or tonight.

During this Minor Cold Weather Advisory, residents should be aware of potential health risks due to low wind chill values, which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods. The advisory stresses that temperatures will remain in the low teens to single digits through Monday morning, with wind chill values dropping into low single digits.

For those venturing outside, please dress warmly in layers and limit exposure to the cold to prevent hypothermia. Monitor local weather updates for any changes.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
11°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
11°F · feels 5°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 37°F 11°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 57°F 37°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 38°F 24°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 29°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 43°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here