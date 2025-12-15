12/15/25: Cold Weather Advisory, Clear Skies, and Low 11°F

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Temperatures will be in the low teens to single digits through Monday morning with low single digit wind chill values. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday. At 7:23 AM, conditions in Williamson County show a clear sky with a brisk 11.5°F temperature and winds from the north at 1 mph. There is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today, expect clear skies with temperatures reaching a high of 36.7°F, and continuing clear into the night with a low dropping to 27.9°F. Winds will vary throughout the day, peaking at 8.1 mph. No precipitation is expected today or tonight.

During this Minor Cold Weather Advisory, residents should be aware of potential health risks due to low wind chill values, which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for prolonged periods. The advisory stresses that temperatures will remain in the low teens to single digits through Monday morning, with wind chill values dropping into low single digits.

For those venturing outside, please dress warmly in layers and limit exposure to the cold to prevent hypothermia. Monitor local weather updates for any changes.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 11°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 11°F · feels 5°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 37°F 11°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 57°F 37°F Rain showers: slight Friday 38°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 43°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email