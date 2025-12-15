12/15/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 35°F in Williamson County

At 1:53 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 35.2°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 8.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 37°F with persistent clear skies throughout the day. The wind will continue at speeds close to 8.2 mph. The lowest temperature will drop to about 10.9°F tonight. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with temperatures forecasted to lower to around 29.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 4.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County should expect chillier evening temperatures but can enjoy a clear, crisp night ahead.

Today’s Details High 37°F Low 11°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 37°F 11°F Fog Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 59°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate Friday 38°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 52°F 30°F Drizzle: light Sunday 52°F 47°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

