12/15/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 35°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:53 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 35.2°F. The wind is blowing at a speed of 8.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 37°F with persistent clear skies throughout the day. The wind will continue at speeds close to 8.2 mph. The lowest temperature will drop to about 10.9°F tonight. There is no precipitation expected, maintaining dry conditions.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with temperatures forecasted to lower to around 29.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 4.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County should expect chillier evening temperatures but can enjoy a clear, crisp night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
37°F
Low
11°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 37°F 11°F Fog
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 37°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 59°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 52°F 30°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 52°F 47°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here