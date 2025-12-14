12/14/25: Minor Cold Weather Advisory: Clear, Sub-Freezing at 20.7, Wind Chills Near Single Digits

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Temperatures will remain below freezing today with low single digit wind chills and lows tonight in single digits and low teens.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2025-12-14T16:27:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-15T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, due to persistent sub-freezing temperatures and low wind chills. Currently in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 20.7°F and winds blowing at 13.4 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Today’s high is expected to reach 31.6°F, with winds potentially gusting up to 16.5 mph. The low could drop to 13.6°F. The probability of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no significant precipitation forecasted.

Tonight, the clear skies continue and temperatures are forecasted to dip to a low of 13.6°F, with lighter winds around 9.4 mph. This cold spell brings with it wind chill values that could lead to hypothermia upon prolonged exposure.

Residents are advised to dress warmly and ensure that outdoor pets have adequate shelter from the cold conditions.

Today’s Details

High
32°F
Low
14°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
21°F · feels 9°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 32°F 14°F Fog
Monday 39°F 12°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 38°F Rain: slight
Thursday 62°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 32°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

