12/13/25: Clear Today, Cold Weather Advisory Tonight, Low Near 32, Wind Chills Below 0

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Below freezing temperatures for 36 straight hours, including bitter wind chills as low as 3 below Sunday morning and single digit lows Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight through noon CST Monday. Currently, in Williamson County, at 11:10 AM, the temperature stands at 43.7°F under mainly clear skies, with a light breeze at 1.5 mph and no precipitation.

Today, residents can expect a high of 48.7°F and a low of 31.6°F. Winds will increase to up to 13.3 mph and there’s a slight chance of drizzle with precipitation totals barely reaching 0.02 inches. The remainder of the day should stay mostly clear with light wind conditions continuing into the early afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 32.2°F. The area will remain overcast, with winds holding steady at up to 13.3 mph. Precipitation chances remain low at 7%.

Mentioned earlier, the Minor Cold Weather Advisory warns of prolonged below-freezing temperatures and potentially dangerous wind chills, dipping as low as 3 degrees below zero by Sunday morning and single digits by Monday morning. Residents should prepare for these bitter conditions, which can lead to hypothermia if exposed for extended periods. The community is advised to dress warmly and minimize outdoor activities during the advisory period.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 32°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 7% chance · 0.02 in Now 44°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 49°F 32°F Drizzle: light Sunday 30°F 14°F Overcast Monday 42°F 13°F Clear sky Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 41°F Rain: slight Thursday 64°F 48°F Drizzle: light Friday 54°F 41°F Overcast

