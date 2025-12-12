12/12/25: Overcast and Chilly, High 53, Low Near 35 Overnight

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F with an overcast sky and a wind speed of 6.9 mph. Precipitation is at 0 inches, indicating a dry start to the day.
Looking ahead, the forecast for today predicts a high of 53.2°F and a low of 34.9°F. Winds are expected to continue at a gentle pace, reaching up to 8.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at around 3%, with no significant precipitation expected, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is set to dip slightly to a low of 35.1°F. Winds will slightly decrease to a high of 6.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.
This weather report provides key insights for residents and visitors, helping them prepare for a predominantly cool and dry day in Williamson County.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|44°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|32°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|17°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|53°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
