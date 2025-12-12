12/12/25: Overcast and Chilly, High 53, Low Near 35 Overnight

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F with an overcast sky and a wind speed of 6.9 mph. Precipitation is at 0 inches, indicating a dry start to the day.

Looking ahead, the forecast for today predicts a high of 53.2°F and a low of 34.9°F. Winds are expected to continue at a gentle pace, reaching up to 8.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at around 3%, with no significant precipitation expected, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is set to dip slightly to a low of 35.1°F. Winds will slightly decrease to a high of 6.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of rain remains minimal at 1%.

This weather report provides key insights for residents and visitors, helping them prepare for a predominantly cool and dry day in Williamson County.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 35°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 53°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 19°F Overcast Monday 40°F 17°F Clear sky Tuesday 49°F 26°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 53°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 51°F Overcast

