12/12/25: Overcast and Chilly, Early Morning Temp 38.5, High Expected 53.2

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F under overcast skies, with a wind speed of 6.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.

Later today, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 53.2°F before dropping to a low of 34.9°F tonight. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, reaching up to 8.5 mph throughout the day and slightly decreasing to up to 6.5 mph during the night. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 3% today and 1% tonight, with no anticipated rainfall accumulation.

Skies will remain predominantly overcast both during the day and into the night, continuing the current weather pattern. Residents can expect cool temperatures and calm winds, with minimal changes as the day progresses into the evening.

Today’s Details High 53°F Low 35°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 53°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 19°F Overcast Monday 40°F 17°F Clear sky Tuesday 49°F 26°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 53°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 51°F Overcast

