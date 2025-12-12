12/12/25: Overcast and Chilly, Early Morning Temp 38.5, High Expected 53.2

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F under overcast skies, with a wind speed of 6.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation.

Later today, temperatures are expected to climb to a high of 53.2°F before dropping to a low of 34.9°F tonight. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, reaching up to 8.5 mph throughout the day and slightly decreasing to up to 6.5 mph during the night. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at 3% today and 1% tonight, with no anticipated rainfall accumulation.

Skies will remain predominantly overcast both during the day and into the night, continuing the current weather pattern. Residents can expect cool temperatures and calm winds, with minimal changes as the day progresses into the evening.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 44°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 32°F 19°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 17°F Clear sky
Tuesday 49°F 26°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 53°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 51°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

