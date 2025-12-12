12/12/25: Clear Skies and Current High of 53.6 in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperatures peaked at 53.6°F with a low of 34.9°F. Winds reached up to 6.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation was a minimal 2%. Despite the clear sky now, earlier conditions included overcast skies.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates continued clear skies with an expected low of 35.6°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.6 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation projected.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains calm and clear with no severe weather warnings or advisories currently in effect. Residents can expect a peaceful evening with cool temperatures typical of this time of year.

Today’s Details High 54°F Low 35°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 54°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 42°F 32°F Fog Sunday 34°F 18°F Overcast Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email