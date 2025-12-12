12/12/25: Clear Skies and Current High of 53.6 in Williamson County

Photo by Jim Wood

At 1:50 PM today in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperatures peaked at 53.6°F with a low of 34.9°F. Winds reached up to 6.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation was a minimal 2%. Despite the clear sky now, earlier conditions included overcast skies.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates continued clear skies with an expected low of 35.6°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.6 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation projected.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains calm and clear with no severe weather warnings or advisories currently in effect. Residents can expect a peaceful evening with cool temperatures typical of this time of year.

Today’s Details

High
54°F
Low
35°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 42°F 32°F Fog
Sunday 34°F 18°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

