12/12/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 47.5 After a Higher Daytime 54.7

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 47.5°F with clear skies, and winds are blowing at 6.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached up to 54.7°F with a low of 34.9°F during the morning hours. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with a maximum wind speed of 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall accumulations.

Tonight, the weather is forecasted to stay clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 36°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, reaching up to 5 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains stable with no severe weather advisories to report. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
35°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 55°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 41°F 31°F Fog
Sunday 34°F 16°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here