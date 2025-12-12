12/12/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 47.5 After a Higher Daytime 54.7

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 47.5°F with clear skies, and winds are blowing at 6.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached up to 54.7°F with a low of 34.9°F during the morning hours. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with a maximum wind speed of 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall accumulations.
Tonight, the weather is forecasted to stay clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 36°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, reaching up to 5 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains stable with no severe weather advisories to report. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening ahead.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|55°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|41°F
|31°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|34°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|58°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter