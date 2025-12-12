12/12/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 47.5 After a Higher Daytime 54.7

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 47.5°F with clear skies, and winds are blowing at 6.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached up to 54.7°F with a low of 34.9°F during the morning hours. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with a maximum wind speed of 6.7 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall accumulations.

Tonight, the weather is forecasted to stay clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 36°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, reaching up to 5 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County remains stable with no severe weather advisories to report. Residents can anticipate a calm and clear evening ahead.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 35°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 47°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 55°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 41°F 31°F Fog Sunday 34°F 16°F Overcast Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate

