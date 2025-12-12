12/12/25: Clear Skies and Chilly at 53.6, Low Tonight 35.6

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s temperatures reached a high of 53.6°F, while the low early in the morning was 34.9°F. Winds reached up to 6.3 mph throughout the day. Despite overcast conditions earlier, the sky has cleared, maintaining a chance of precipitation at a minimal 2%.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 35.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County stays mild and dry, suitable for typical outdoor activities without any disruptions from inclement weather conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|54°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|42°F
|32°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|34°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|58°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
