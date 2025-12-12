12/12/25: Clear Skies and Chilly at 53.6, Low Tonight 35.6

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.6°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperatures reached a high of 53.6°F, while the low early in the morning was 34.9°F. Winds reached up to 6.3 mph throughout the day. Despite overcast conditions earlier, the sky has cleared, maintaining a chance of precipitation at a minimal 2%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 35.6°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 5.6 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the night.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County stays mild and dry, suitable for typical outdoor activities without any disruptions from inclement weather conditions.

Today’s Details

High
54°F
Low
35°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 42°F 32°F Fog
Sunday 34°F 18°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 17°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 48°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here