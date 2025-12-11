12/11/25: Partly Cloudy Day, Cooled to 38°F by Evening

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are light at 2.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 42.4°F and dropped to a low of 29.1°F. The wind reached up to 8.9 mph, and the chances for precipitation remained low at 5%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky is expected to remain overcast with a low around 32.7°F. Winds will be calmer, maxing out around 4.8 mph. Like today, the likelihood of rain stays minimal at 5%.

Residents can expect similar overcast conditions to continue with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. This steady pattern provides a calm weather scenario for Williamson County as the evening progresses into tonight.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 29°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast Friday 52°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 47°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 17°F Overcast Monday 38°F 16°F Clear sky Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 40°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

