12/11/25: Partly Cloudy Day, Cooled to 38°F by Evening

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are light at 2.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 42.4°F and dropped to a low of 29.1°F. The wind reached up to 8.9 mph, and the chances for precipitation remained low at 5%.
Looking ahead to tonight, the sky is expected to remain overcast with a low around 32.7°F. Winds will be calmer, maxing out around 4.8 mph. Like today, the likelihood of rain stays minimal at 5%.
Residents can expect similar overcast conditions to continue with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. This steady pattern provides a calm weather scenario for Williamson County as the evening progresses into tonight.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|42°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|47°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|29°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|38°F
|16°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
