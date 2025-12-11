12/11/25: Partly Cloudy Day, Cooled to 38°F by Evening

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 38.1°F. Winds are light at 2.2 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 42.4°F and dropped to a low of 29.1°F. The wind reached up to 8.9 mph, and the chances for precipitation remained low at 5%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky is expected to remain overcast with a low around 32.7°F. Winds will be calmer, maxing out around 4.8 mph. Like today, the likelihood of rain stays minimal at 5%.

Residents can expect similar overcast conditions to continue with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect for the area. This steady pattern provides a calm weather scenario for Williamson County as the evening progresses into tonight.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
29°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 47°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 17°F Overcast
Monday 38°F 16°F Clear sky
Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 40°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here