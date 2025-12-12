12/11/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 35°F with Gentle Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 35.2°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle pace of 5 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 42.4°F and a low of 29.1°F, with the same overcast conditions and maximum wind speeds reaching up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 35.1°F with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds might reach up to 5.2 mph, and the precipitation probability will maintain at a sparse 3%.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a quiet weather scenario with stable, albeit chilly conditions. Residents should expect a continuance of these conditions into the early morning.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
29°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 32°F 18°F Overcast
Monday 39°F 16°F Clear sky
Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 36°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

