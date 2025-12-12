12/11/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 35°F with Gentle Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 35.2°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle pace of 5 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 42.4°F and a low of 29.1°F, with the same overcast conditions and maximum wind speeds reaching up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 35.1°F with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds might reach up to 5.2 mph, and the precipitation probability will maintain at a sparse 3%.

Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a quiet weather scenario with stable, albeit chilly conditions. Residents should expect a continuance of these conditions into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 29°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.1 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast Friday 53°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 32°F 18°F Overcast Monday 39°F 16°F Clear sky Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email