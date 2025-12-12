12/11/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 35°F with Gentle Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 35.2°F. Winds are blowing at a gentle pace of 5 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 42.4°F and a low of 29.1°F, with the same overcast conditions and maximum wind speeds reaching up to 8.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 35.1°F with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds might reach up to 5.2 mph, and the precipitation probability will maintain at a sparse 3%.
Overall, Williamson County is experiencing a quiet weather scenario with stable, albeit chilly conditions. Residents should expect a continuance of these conditions into the early morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|42°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|32°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|39°F
|16°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|53°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
