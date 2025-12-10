12/10/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 41°F, Winds up to 15 mph Overnight

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 40.8°F and winds blowing at 14.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 51.8°F with winds increasing up to 18.6 mph. It remains largely overcast, although the chance of precipitation is minimal at 8%. No measurable precipitation is anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be mainly clear with a low temperature dropping to around 33.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 11.7 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Overall, the region will experience a day of mild temperatures and clear skies, transitioning into a calm and cool evening.

Today’s Details

High
52°F
Low
33°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 52°F 33°F Overcast
Thursday 40°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

