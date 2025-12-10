12/10/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 41°F, Winds up to 15 mph Overnight

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 40.8°F and winds blowing at 14.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 51.8°F with winds increasing up to 18.6 mph. It remains largely overcast, although the chance of precipitation is minimal at 8%. No measurable precipitation is anticipated.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be mainly clear with a low temperature dropping to around 33.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 11.7 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.
Overall, the region will experience a day of mild temperatures and clear skies, transitioning into a calm and cool evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|52°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|40°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|45°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|33°F
|21°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|19°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|29°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
