12/10/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 41°F, Winds up to 15 mph Overnight

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 40.8°F and winds blowing at 14.1 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 51.8°F with winds increasing up to 18.6 mph. It remains largely overcast, although the chance of precipitation is minimal at 8%. No measurable precipitation is anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be mainly clear with a low temperature dropping to around 33.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 11.7 mph, and there is no expected precipitation.

Overall, the region will experience a day of mild temperatures and clear skies, transitioning into a calm and cool evening.

Today’s Details High 52°F Low 33°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 8% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 52°F 33°F Overcast Thursday 40°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 21°F Overcast Monday 40°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

