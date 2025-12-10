12/10/25: Clear Skies and Mild, High 54, Wind Up to 15.5 mph

At 1:23 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 14.5 mph and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 53.8°F, with a low of 31.5°F. Wind speeds could peak at up to 15.5 mph. Despite the overcast conditions forecasted, the chance of precipitation remains low at 6%, with no measurable precipitation anticipated.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 31.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 10.6 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

These conditions contribute to a calm and dry weather pattern for Williamson County as we move into the evening.

Today’s Details High 54°F Low 31°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 54°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 40°F 30°F Overcast Friday 54°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 29°F Overcast Sunday 28°F 19°F Overcast Monday 39°F 17°F Clear sky Tuesday 44°F 26°F Overcast

