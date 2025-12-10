12/10/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Early Morning at 40.8, High 51.8 Today

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 40.8°F. The wind is blowing at 14.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 51.8°F, with a slight overcast as the day progresses. The wind could pick up, reaching speeds of up to 18.6 mph. Despite the cooler temperatures and increased wind, the chance of precipitation remains low at 8%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the sky will remain mainly clear, and the temperature will drop to a low of 33.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 11.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for tonight.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a chilly start to their day with gradual warming, but should prepare for brisk conditions and carry appropriate attire to deal with the wind.

Today’s Details

High
52°F
Low
33°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
41°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 52°F 33°F Overcast
Thursday 40°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 33°F 21°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

