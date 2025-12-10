12/10/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Early Morning at 40.8, High 51.8 Today

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 40.8°F. The wind is blowing at 14.1 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 51.8°F, with a slight overcast as the day progresses. The wind could pick up, reaching speeds of up to 18.6 mph. Despite the cooler temperatures and increased wind, the chance of precipitation remains low at 8%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the sky will remain mainly clear, and the temperature will drop to a low of 33.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 11.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for tonight.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a chilly start to their day with gradual warming, but should prepare for brisk conditions and carry appropriate attire to deal with the wind.

Today’s Details High 52°F Low 33°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 8% chance · 0 in Now 41°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 52°F 33°F Overcast Thursday 40°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 33°F 21°F Overcast Monday 40°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email