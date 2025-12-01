12/1/25: Overcast with Chilly 41°F High, Moderate Rain Expected

photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 40.8°F, wind speeds of 3 mph, and no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s weather forecasts a high of 41.9°F and a low of 26.4°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 95%, and moderate rain is expected, with an anticipated total of 0.12 inches of rainfall. Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 36.5°F with lighter winds up to 4.8 mph and persistent overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remains at 95%, suggesting ongoing rain into the evening hours.

Residents are advised to carry waterproof gear and to drive cautiously as roads may be slippery due to the rain. Stay tuned to local weather updates for any changes in forecasts.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
26°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
95% chance · 0.12 in
Now
41°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 42°F 26°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 37°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Wednesday 46°F 25°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

