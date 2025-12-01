12/1/25: Overcast with Chilly 41°F High, Moderate Rain Expected

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 40.8°F, wind speeds of 3 mph, and no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s weather forecasts a high of 41.9°F and a low of 26.4°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 95%, and moderate rain is expected, with an anticipated total of 0.12 inches of rainfall. Residents should prepare for continued wet conditions throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 36.5°F with lighter winds up to 4.8 mph and persistent overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remains at 95%, suggesting ongoing rain into the evening hours.

Residents are advised to carry waterproof gear and to drive cautiously as roads may be slippery due to the rain. Stay tuned to local weather updates for any changes in forecasts.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 26°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 95% chance · 0.12 in Now 41°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 42°F 26°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 37°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Wednesday 46°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 33°F Overcast Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 36°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email