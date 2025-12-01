12/1/25: Overcast Day Peaking at 41°F with Light Evening Rain Expected

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. Precipitation is currently recorded at zero inches.

Earlier today, the high reached 41°F with low temperatures going down to 26.4°F. Slight rain was observed as the precipitation chance was high at 97%, accumulating a total of 0.17 inches of rain. Wind speeds earlier peaked at 8.8 mph.

Moving into tonight, conditions remain largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing. The temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 36°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly with maximum speeds up to 4.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 97%, suggesting potential for further rainfall.

Residents should prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions through the evening and into the night. No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
26°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
97% chance · 0.17 in
Now
38°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 41°F 26°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 37°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 46°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 53°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

