12/1/25: Overcast Day Peaking at 41°F with Light Evening Rain Expected

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 4.5 mph. Precipitation is currently recorded at zero inches.

Earlier today, the high reached 41°F with low temperatures going down to 26.4°F. Slight rain was observed as the precipitation chance was high at 97%, accumulating a total of 0.17 inches of rain. Wind speeds earlier peaked at 8.8 mph.

Moving into tonight, conditions remain largely unchanged with overcast skies continuing. The temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 36°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly with maximum speeds up to 4.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 97%, suggesting potential for further rainfall.

Residents should prepare for continued chilly and damp conditions through the evening and into the night. No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 26°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 97% chance · 0.17 in Now 38°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 41°F 26°F Rain: slight Tuesday 37°F 28°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 46°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 33°F Overcast Friday 45°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 53°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 36°F Drizzle: light

